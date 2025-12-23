HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $940.95 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,294,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,768,344 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 20.4% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $940,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 163.9% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,518,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775,179 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 13,225,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,010,000 after buying an additional 7,201,786 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,821,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,953,000 after buying an additional 3,342,325 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,566,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,662,000 after buying an additional 2,942,434 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 976.1% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,142,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,802,000 after buying an additional 2,850,436 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.74. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $27.27.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

