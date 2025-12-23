HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 24,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $81,990,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 19,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,256,000. Finally, CW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 578.9% in the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9,981 shares in the last quarter.

BATS QUAL opened at $199.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.14. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.34 and a 12-month high of $187.26.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

