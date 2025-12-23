HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 2,765 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $34,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $543.00 price target (down from $630.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.67.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total value of $3,826,183.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491.04. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $483.47 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $516.00. The company has a market capitalization of $111.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $472.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 111.84% and a net margin of 5.73%.The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.84 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.45 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 77.05%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

