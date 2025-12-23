HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 7,637 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 48.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,242 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 142.9% during the second quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 85 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $381.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $362.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, October 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.57.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $316.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $307.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.87. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $276.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 280.89% and a net margin of 32.04%.The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $795,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,760. The trade was a 28.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.82, for a total transaction of $977,094.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,832.16. The trade was a 34.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,516 shares of company stock valued at $13,036,090. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

