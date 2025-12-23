HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 12,140 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1,562.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,140 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 217.2% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 40.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $343.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $340.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.12. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $232.57 and a 1 year high of $349.08.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

