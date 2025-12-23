HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 3,996 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,429 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 339.1% in the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $325.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $294.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $606.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $336.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th were paid a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $433.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $267.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.54.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

