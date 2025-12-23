HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Invests $5.34 Million in JPMorgan Income ETF $JPIE

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 115,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPIE. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 43.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF stock opened at $46.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.27. JPMorgan Income ETF has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $46.57.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions. JPIE was launched on Oct 28, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.