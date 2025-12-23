HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,572 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 88.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,401,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,929,000 after purchasing an additional 27,889,948 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,140,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,590,000 after purchasing an additional 319,951 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,074,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,308,000 after buying an additional 15,489,573 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,394,006,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,884,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,660,000 after buying an additional 1,624,308 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $80.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.53. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $81.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities. The sectors in which the Fund invests include information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, materials, utilities and telecommunication services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.