HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 349.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,343 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $25,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of VUG opened at $490.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $199.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $487.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.94. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $505.38.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.