First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF $FTSM Position Trimmed by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,595 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $15,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTSM. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 124,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after buying an additional 42,424 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 122,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 82.4% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 29,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares in the last quarter.

FTSM opened at $60.05 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.69 and a fifty-two week high of $60.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.01 and a 200-day moving average of $59.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

