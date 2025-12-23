Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases New Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 84,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,254,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,081,000 after purchasing an additional 136,483 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 365,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 226.9% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 770,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,957,000 after acquiring an additional 534,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 28,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 34.1%

Shares of DFIC stock opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.33. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $31.97.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps. DFIC was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.