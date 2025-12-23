Natural Investments LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Natural Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 351.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,520 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.4% of Natural Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Natural Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $854,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 67.2% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 260,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,343,000 after buying an additional 104,517 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 105.9% in the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 11,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Matauro LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 121.9% during the third quarter. Matauro LLC now owns 15,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $311.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.49. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $328.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 32.23%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet agreed to buy Intersect, a data?center and clean?energy developer, for $4.75 billion to lock in power and accelerate AI data?center builds — a strategic move to remove an energy bottleneck for cloud/AI growth.

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush raised its price target on Alphabet to $350 (from $320) and kept an Outperform rating — a clear signal that some sell?side analysts are valuing Alphabet higher amid its AI/infra push.

Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlights Gemini 3's impact on the AI landscape in 2025 (product momentum that supports Cloud and search monetization expectations). Strong product momentum helps justify higher growth assumptions.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness on Google Cloud and enterprise AI adoption (BMO and others recently raised outlooks), reinforcing expectations for higher recurring revenue from cloud/AI services.

Neutral Sentiment: Waymo briefly paused and then resumed San Francisco service after a citywide power outage — a short?term operational disruption that is unlikely to change long?term expectations for Waymo's valuation but draws attention to grid resilience issues relevant to autonomous fleets.

Negative Sentiment: The New York Times reporter filed a lawsuit alleging major AI developers (including Google) used copyrighted books without permission to train chatbots — a legal risk that could create future liabilities, injunctions, or force changes to training practices.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $275.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.04.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $8,129,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,369,619 shares in the company, valued at $592,760,192.85. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 228,906 shares of company stock worth $63,984,117 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

