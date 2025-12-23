Red Door Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 50,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.9% in the first quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $351,570.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 28,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,758.96. This represents a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $118.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.89. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $120.81. The firm has a market cap of $498.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 8.99%.The business had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

More Exxon Mobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

Oil-price rebound lifts energy stocks — Oil jumped after tensions around Venezuelan oil exports and related military actions raised short-term supply concerns, providing an immediate tailwind for integrated oil names like Exxon.

Accelerated exploration in Trinidad — ExxonMobil says it will launch an offshore seismic survey in Trinidad & Tobago as soon as February 2026, signaling an earlier-than-expected push on upstream resource appraisal that could support longer-term production growth.

Permian operations cited as a resiliency driver — Analysts highlight Exxon's low-cost Permian footprint as a source of margin resilience if prices soften, reinforcing investor confidence in cash flow stability.

Bullish investor write-ups increase interest — Multiple bullish pieces (Seeking Alpha calls and other buy-themed commentary) are circulating, which can amplify buying interest among retail and sentiment-driven traders.

Recent performance and trending interest noted — Coverage noting that XOM has outpaced the market and is a trending ticker may attract attention but doesn't by itself change fundamentals.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

