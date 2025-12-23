Ellenbecker Investment Group Has $25.91 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 3.8% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $25,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True North Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 551.8% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 18,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 16,020 shares in the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 76.3% in the third quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 4,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 6,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $211.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $163.19 and a 12 month high of $213.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.96.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index). The Index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index. The Index measures the large-capital value sector of the United States equity market.

