Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 13,787 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Sarasin & Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,787 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 416,753,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,927,821,000 after buying an additional 5,182,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,914,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,511,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,266 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 580,897.4% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 135,087,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,963,208,000 after acquiring an additional 135,064,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,760,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,022,926,000 after purchasing an additional 441,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 35,357,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,272,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,990 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stores Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet agreed to buy Intersect, a data?center and clean?energy developer, for $4.75 billion to lock in power and accelerate AI data?center builds — a strategic move to remove an energy bottleneck for cloud/AI growth.

Wedbush raised its price target on Alphabet to $350 (from $320) and kept an Outperform rating — a clear signal that some sell?side analysts are valuing Alphabet higher amid its AI/infra push.

Market commentary highlights Gemini 3's impact on the AI landscape in 2025 (product momentum that supports Cloud and search monetization expectations). Strong product momentum helps justify higher growth assumptions.

Analyst bullishness on Google Cloud and enterprise AI adoption (BMO and others recently raised outlooks), reinforcing expectations for higher recurring revenue from cloud/AI services.

Waymo briefly paused and then resumed San Francisco service after a citywide power outage — a short?term operational disruption that is unlikely to change long?term expectations for Waymo's valuation but draws attention to grid resilience issues relevant to autonomous fleets.

The New York Times reporter filed a lawsuit alleging major AI developers (including Google) used copyrighted books without permission to train chatbots — a legal risk that could create future liabilities, injunctions, or force changes to training practices.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Mizuho set a $325.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.04.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $311.33 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.66 and a 52-week high of $328.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $291.16 and its 200 day moving average is $236.49. The company has a market cap of $3.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 35.00%. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.80, for a total transaction of $9,743,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,239,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,437,776.20. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total value of $867,569.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,832.60. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 228,906 shares of company stock valued at $63,984,117. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

