Dollar General Corporation $DG Stock Holdings Trimmed by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 82.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,765 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 46.8% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DG. Guggenheim increased their price target on Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dollar General from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $123.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.73.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.1%

DG stock opened at $137.42 on Tuesday. Dollar General Corporation has a 52-week low of $66.43 and a 52-week high of $138.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.27.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.33. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

Dollar General News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar General this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.89, for a total transaction of $1,011,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,913,335.88. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $2,530,103.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,059.79. The trade was a 30.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 58,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,713,389 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation’s prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General’s stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

