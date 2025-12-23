iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Acquired by Private Client Services LLC

Private Client Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,499 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 10.4% of Private Client Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 46,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,347,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 86,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $687.83 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $693.07. The company has a market cap of $721.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $679.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $653.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

