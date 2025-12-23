OFI Invest Asset Management Boosts Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

OFI Invest Asset Management grew its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $61,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,826,049,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 27,361.5% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,424,169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $933,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 1,729.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,973,141 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $538,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,297 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $467,944,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 26.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 7,755,317 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,087,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $264.56 on Tuesday. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.96 and a 52 week high of $367.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.39. Salesforce had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 17.91%.The company had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Salesforce from $405.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.68.

In other Salesforce news, Director G Mason Morfit purchased 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $260.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,994,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,309,155.22. The trade was a 3.31% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total transaction of $567,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,051,131.88. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,784 shares of company stock worth $40,538,939. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

