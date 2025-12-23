CCC Intelligent Solutions (NASDAQ:CCCS) vs. Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC) Head to Head Review

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NASDAQ:CCCS – Get Free Report) and Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC – Get Free Report) are both services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.8% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of Commerce.com shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Commerce.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

Profitability

This table compares CCC Intelligent Solutions and Commerce.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCC Intelligent Solutions -0.28% 3.76% 2.29% Commerce.com -3.93% -6.66% -0.82%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

CCC Intelligent Solutions has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commerce.com has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CCC Intelligent Solutions and Commerce.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCC Intelligent Solutions 1 0 0 0 1.00 Commerce.com 2 2 2 0 2.00

Commerce.com has a consensus price target of $8.30, suggesting a potential upside of 96.68%. Given Commerce.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Commerce.com is more favorable than CCC Intelligent Solutions.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CCC Intelligent Solutions and Commerce.com”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCC Intelligent Solutions $996.96 million 5.16 $26.15 million N/A N/A Commerce.com $332.93 million 1.03 -$27.03 million ($0.16) -26.38

CCC Intelligent Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Commerce.com.

Summary

CCC Intelligent Solutions beats Commerce.com on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

(Get Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others. The company offers CCC Insurance solutions, including CCC workflow, CCC estimating, CCC total loss, CCC AI and analytics, and CCC casualty; CCC Repair solutions, such as CCC network management, CCC repair workflow, and CCC repair quality; CCC Other Ecosystem solutions, comprising CCC parts solutions, CCC automotive manufacturer solutions, CCC lender solutions, and CCC payments; and CCC International solutions. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Commerce.com

(Get Free Report)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company’s platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.