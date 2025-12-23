Zeons (OTCMKTS:ZEON) vs. Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Head to Head Contrast

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) and Zeons (OTCMKTS:ZEON – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cosan and Zeons, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cosan 1 4 0 0 1.80 Zeons 0 0 0 0 0.00

Cosan presently has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 20.71%. Given Cosan’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cosan is more favorable than Zeons.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Cosan has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zeons has a beta of -1.79, suggesting that its share price is 279% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cosan and Zeons”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cosan $8.15 billion 0.23 -$1.75 billion ($1.48) -2.66 Zeons N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Zeons has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cosan.

Profitability

This table compares Cosan and Zeons’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cosan -32.24% -36.85% -9.86% Zeons N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cosan beats Zeons on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cosan

Cosan S.A. engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants. Its Compass segment distributes piped natural gas to industrial, residential, commercial, automotive, and cogeneration customers; and develops infrastructure projects in a regasification terminal, offshore gas pipeline, and thermal generation projects utilizing natural gas, as well as commercialization of electricity and natural gas. The company’s Moove segment produces and distributes lubricants under the Comma brand. Its Rumo segment provides logistics services for rail transportation, port storage, and loading of goods, including grains and sugar; and leases locomotives, wagons, and another railroad equipment, as well as operates containers. The company’s Radar segment manages agricultural property. It operates in Brazil, England, France, Spain and Portugal, Argentina, Bolivia, Uruguay and Paraguay, the United States, Asia, and internationally. Cosan S.A. was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Zeons

Zeons Corporation provides research and development of energy solutions. It produces bio fuels, including fuels for diesel, gasoline, and natural gas engines from agricultural feed stocks, such as soybeans and corn. The company also offers a family of technologies that focus on the development of energy from various sources, and the conversion of waste into energy or other usable products. The company was formerly known as U.S. Sustainable Energy Corporation and changed its name to Zeons Corporation in February 2010. The company is based in Natchez, Mississippi.

