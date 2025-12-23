Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,201 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 10,201 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 2.8% of Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $183.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $4.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.29. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total value of $14,772,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,574,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,720,899.95. This represents a 4.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total value of $13,673,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,183,203 shares in the company, valued at $12,795,099,738.93. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 2,311,474 shares of company stock valued at $422,749,992 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. S&P Equity Research reissued a “positive” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. CICC Research increased their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NVIDIA from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.14.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

