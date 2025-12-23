Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Reduces Holdings in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its position in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 400.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 185.4% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on HUBB. Evercore ISI started coverage on Hubbell in a report on Monday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $488.43.

Shares of HUBB opened at $451.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $440.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $428.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Hubbell Inc has a 12-month low of $299.42 and a 12-month high of $484.26.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.100-18.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 35.24%.

In related news, Director John F. Malloy purchased 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $429.24 per share, with a total value of $186,719.40. Following the acquisition, the director owned 19,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,192,045.40. This trade represents a 2.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.32, for a total value of $945,813.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,247.76. The trade was a 38.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company’s offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

