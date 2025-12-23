Talbot Financial LLC Has $51.52 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Talbot Financial LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,117 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 4.4% of Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $51,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after buying an additional 382,231,120 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,386,863,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after acquiring an additional 103,889,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 15,496.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,454,534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $183.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.29. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Raymond James Financial set a $272.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.14.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total transaction of $44,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,933,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,478,542.40. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $5,432,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,286,826 shares in the company, valued at $229,196,578.86. This trade represents a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 2,311,474 shares of company stock worth $422,749,992 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

