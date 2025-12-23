Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $159.52 and last traded at $154.65, with a volume of 33535 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.90.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bel Fuse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.59. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $178.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.69 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.87%.

In other Bel Fuse news, VP Joseph Berry sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $58,845.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,707.39. The trade was a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total value of $80,065.44. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,899.80. This trade represents a 6.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,027 shares of company stock valued at $435,034. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 0.4% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 26,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 92.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 67,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Inc, incorporated in 1949 and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, designs and manufactures a broad range of electronic components aimed at ensuring reliable power delivery, circuit protection and signal connectivity. The company operates through two primary segments—Power Solutions Group and Telecom Products Group—serving original equipment manufacturers in multiple end markets, including telecommunications, data communications, consumer electronics, industrial and transportation.

Within its Power Solutions Group, Bel Fuse offers magnetic components such as power and signal transformers, inductors and coils, as well as circuit protection devices including fuses and resettable polyfuses.

