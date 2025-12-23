Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $76.70 and last traded at $76.46, with a volume of 608837 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.76.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brunswick from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Brunswick from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Roth Capital set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $51.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.68 and its 200-day moving average is $63.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Brunswick has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 26th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently -47.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 56.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,302,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,637,000 after purchasing an additional 830,451 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 70.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,700,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,518,000 after buying an additional 700,447 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 812.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 705,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,934,000 after acquiring an additional 628,393 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,471,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,060,000 after acquiring an additional 565,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,990,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1845 by John Moses Brunswick, Brunswick Corporation is a global leader in recreation products. Headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois, the company has evolved from its origins as a billiard table manufacturer into a diversified supplier of leisure equipment, serving both consumer and commercial markets around the world.

Brunswick operates through two primary segments: Marine and Bowling & Billiards. In its Marine segment, the company designs, manufactures and distributes recreational boats, outboard engines and aftermarket parts under recognized brands such as Sea Ray, Bayliner and Mercury Marine.

