UWM (NYSE:UWMC) & loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Head-To-Head Survey

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) and loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.6% of UWM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of loanDepot shares are owned by institutional investors. 94.1% of UWM shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 83.0% of loanDepot shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for UWM and loanDepot, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UWM 1 7 2 0 2.10 loanDepot 2 2 0 0 1.50

Volatility & Risk

UWM presently has a consensus target price of $6.56, suggesting a potential upside of 35.03%. loanDepot has a consensus target price of $2.58, suggesting a potential upside of 20.44%. Given UWM’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe UWM is more favorable than loanDepot.

UWM has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, loanDepot has a beta of 3.45, suggesting that its share price is 245% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UWM and loanDepot”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UWM $2.16 billion 3.59 $14.40 million N/A N/A loanDepot $1.06 billion 0.67 -$98.33 million ($0.36) -5.96

UWM has higher revenue and earnings than loanDepot.

Profitability

This table compares UWM and loanDepot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UWM 0.61% -6.81% -0.79% loanDepot -6.46% -22.40% -1.64%

Summary

UWM beats loanDepot on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc. engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

