UWM (NYSE:UWMC) & loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Head-To-Head Survey

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) and loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
53.6% of UWM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of loanDepot shares are owned by institutional investors. 94.1% of UWM shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 83.0% of loanDepot shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for UWM and loanDepot, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|UWM
|1
|7
|2
|0
|2.10
|loanDepot
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1.50
Volatility & Risk
UWM has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, loanDepot has a beta of 3.45, suggesting that its share price is 245% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares UWM and loanDepot”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|UWM
|$2.16 billion
|3.59
|$14.40 million
|N/A
|N/A
|loanDepot
|$1.06 billion
|0.67
|-$98.33 million
|($0.36)
|-5.96
UWM has higher revenue and earnings than loanDepot.
Profitability
This table compares UWM and loanDepot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|UWM
|0.61%
|-6.81%
|-0.79%
|loanDepot
|-6.46%
|-22.40%
|-1.64%
Summary
UWM beats loanDepot on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.
About UWM
UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.
About loanDepot
loanDepot, Inc. engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.
Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.