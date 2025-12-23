Contrasting Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG) & Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Free Report) and Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cosmos Group and Freedom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cosmos Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Freedom 1 0 0 0 1.00

Freedom has a consensus price target of $100.00, suggesting a potential downside of 26.00%. Given Freedom’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Freedom is more favorable than Cosmos Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cosmos Group $10,000.00 48.86 $4.69 million N/A N/A Freedom $2.05 billion 4.03 $84.65 million $0.06 2,252.17

This table compares Cosmos Group and Freedom”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Freedom has higher revenue and earnings than Cosmos Group.

Volatility and Risk

Cosmos Group has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freedom has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Freedom shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Cosmos Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 70.0% of Freedom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cosmos Group and Freedom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cosmos Group N/A -22.35% 60.70% Freedom 0.23% 0.38% 0.05%

Summary

Freedom beats Cosmos Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cosmos Group

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. focuses on the physical artworks and collectibles business in Hong Kong and internationally. It operates online platform to sell and distribute the arts and collectibles to end-users with the use of blockchain technologies and minting tokens. The company is based in Singapore.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides securities brokerage, securities dealing, market making, investment research, investment counseling, and investment banking services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; securities trading; underwriting services; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer’s account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services. The company also provides capital raising solutions for corporate clients through initial public offerings and follow-on offerings; and debt capital markets solutions that focuses on structuring and distributing private and public debt for various purposes, including buyouts, acquisitions, growth capital financings, and recapitalizations, as well as information processing services. In addition, it facilitates repurchase and reverse repurchase agreements in proprietary trading activities; and covers short positions and settle other securities obligations to accommodate customers’ needs and finance its inventory positions. Further, the company offers proprietary trading and investment services, as well as insurance products; and Tradernet software platform for client margin risk evaluation and middle office security transfer requests. It operates in Central Asia, Eastern Europe, rest of Europe, the United States, Russia, the Middle East, and Caucasus. The company was formerly known as BMB Munai, Inc. and changed its name to Freedom Holding Corp. Freedom Holding Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

