Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.61 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,571 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $698,000.

VBR stock opened at $215.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $160.23 and a twelve month high of $218.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.04 and its 200-day moving average is $204.88.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

