Perpetual Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. $BMRN

Perpetual Ltd lessened its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,106 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 90.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,580,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,429,000 after buying an additional 2,654,768 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $112,352,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 12,288,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $675,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,552 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,512 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,202,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering set a $88.00 price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.83.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $59.28 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $73.51. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.64.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $776.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.42 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and commercialization of therapies for rare genetic and metabolic diseases. The company focuses on addressing unmet medical needs by leveraging enzyme replacement therapy, small molecule pharmacological chaperones and gene therapy technologies. Headquartered in Novato, California, BioMarin operates research and development facilities in the United States and Europe.

The company’s commercial portfolio includes several approved therapies targeting inherited disorders.

