13,276 Shares in Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 92,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 25,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,048,000 after buying an additional 15,069 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 128.9% during the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 378,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,313,000 after buying an additional 213,234 shares during the period. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

AVDE opened at $82.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $82.78.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

