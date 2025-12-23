Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Sells 222,674 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June $FJUN

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,674 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,603,000. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth approximately $4,996,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 210,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 42,133 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 171,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 41,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter worth $1,618,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 1.2%

FJUN opened at $57.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.59. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a 12-month low of $45.43 and a 12-month high of $54.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.17.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

