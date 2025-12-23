Riversedge Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,230 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after acquiring an additional 132,616,953 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $27,438,011,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,674,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 849,721,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $186,420,422,000 after buying an additional 17,447,045 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 22,085.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,177,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,671,634,000 after buying an additional 12,122,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Amazon.com
In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total value of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,925,398.28. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.22, for a total value of $583,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 505,934 shares in the company, valued at $117,993,927.48. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 82,234 shares of company stock worth $19,076,767 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com
Amazon.com Stock Performance
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $228.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.79. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.
Amazon.com News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts turn more bullish — several sell?side firms have reiterated Buy ratings and raised price targets, and a Zacks roundup shows the consensus implies roughly 30% upside, reinforcing momentum in buy?side interest. Wall Street Analysts Think Amazon Could Surge 30.11%
- Positive Sentiment: BMO and other firms are raising AWS growth forecasts as AI demand (and adoption of Claude) intensifies — a stronger AWS outlook supports higher margins and revenue mix improvement. BMO Capital Raises AWS Growth Forecast
- Positive Sentiment: Amazon Now (ultra?fast urban delivery) could increase order frequency and Prime value if it scales without steep margin erosion — investors are pricing potential upside to consumer spend and loyalty. Amazon Now Delivery Push Could Boost Its 2026 Outlook
- Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s expanding advertising business and ad tech positioning are cited as competitive headwinds for pure?play ad tech firms, supporting a higher?margin revenue stream. TTD vs AMZN: Which Ad?Tech Stock Is the Smarter Buy?
- Positive Sentiment: Reports Amazon is weighing a multi?billion dollar OpenAI investment and continues to build custom AI chips (Trainium3) — both moves would deepen AWS’s AI moat and justify premium multiples if realized. Amazon Could Invest $10 Billion in OpenAI
- Neutral Sentiment: AWS grants and nonprofit partnerships (e.g., Boys Town using AWS for AI hearing aids) are positive PR and validate platform breadth, but have limited near?term earnings impact. Boys Town Named Winner of 2025 AWS Imagine Grant
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry trends — retailers (including Amazon) are deploying AI and robotics to meet peak demand; this supports long?term efficiency but requires capex and operational execution. Retailers Turn to AI and Robotics
- Negative Sentiment: Amazon was among the weaker big?tech performers in 2025, and some analysts warn that disappointing execution on new initiatives could keep the stock range?bound. ‘Top Pick’ Amazon Had a Dismal Year
- Negative Sentiment: AI?related job cuts announced in 2025 (including at Amazon) pose reputational and execution risks and remind investors of near?term restructuring costs. AI Was Behind Over 50,000 Layoffs in 2025
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.
Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Amazon.com
- Do not delete, read immediately
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- Can Any Expenses Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax?
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- The Last Gold Bull Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.