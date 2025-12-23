Riversedge Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,230 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after acquiring an additional 132,616,953 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $27,438,011,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,674,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 849,721,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $186,420,422,000 after buying an additional 17,447,045 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 22,085.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,177,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,671,634,000 after buying an additional 12,122,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total value of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,925,398.28. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.22, for a total value of $583,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 505,934 shares in the company, valued at $117,993,927.48. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 82,234 shares of company stock worth $19,076,767 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Maxim Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, December 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.50.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $228.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.79. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

