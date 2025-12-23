Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Reduces Stock Position in Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its stake in shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 34.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Labcorp during the 4th quarter worth $991,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Labcorp by 73.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,464,000 after purchasing an additional 86,093 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC increased its position in Labcorp by 63.9% during the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Labcorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 204,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Labcorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Labcorp alerts:

Insider Activity at Labcorp

In related news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,745 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.75, for a total value of $1,509,498.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 87,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,010,068.50. The trade was a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richelle P. Parham sold 7,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.28, for a total transaction of $1,782,248.52. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,817.32. The trade was a 73.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LH. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Labcorp from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Labcorp from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial set a $320.00 target price on Labcorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Labcorp from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $304.00 price target on Labcorp in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.08.

Read Our Latest Report on Labcorp

Labcorp Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE:LH opened at $255.19 on Tuesday. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $209.38 and a 52 week high of $293.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $265.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.05. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 6.21%.The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.150-16.500 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 26th. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

Labcorp Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, commonly known as Labcorp (NYSE: LH), is a global life sciences company that provides comprehensive clinical laboratory and drug development services. The company operates a broad network of laboratories, patient service centers and specialty testing sites to deliver diagnostic information and testing solutions that support patient care, clinical decision-making and population health initiatives.

Labcorp’s core businesses encompass clinical laboratory testing and pharmaceutical development services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Labcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.