14,487 Shares in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF $BKIE Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $119,000.

Shares of BKIE opened at $93.38 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $68.09 and a 12-month high of $93.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.5238 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

