Apple Inc. $AAPL is General Partner Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

General Partner Inc. reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,080 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,643 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 9.0% of General Partner Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. General Partner Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Apple News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street bullishness: multiple firms raised targets and highlighted upside tied to AI initiatives and iPhone strength — Morgan Stanley raised its target and analysts (including Wedbush) see material upside into 2026. Morgan Stanley Lifts Apple Inc. (AAPL) Price Target on Earnings Growth Expectations Apple (AAPL) Stock: Wall Street Analysts See Major Upside as AI Plans Unfold
- Positive Sentiment: iPhone demand momentum: Jefferies raised its target after stronger-than-expected iPhone sales/seasonality, supporting near-term revenue and Services leverage. Apple (AAPL) Target Raised as Jefferies Sees Stronger iPhone Demand
- Positive Sentiment: Product / AI runway: reports say Apple is targeting 2026 launches for AI smart glasses and camera-equipped AirPods — potential new hardware + AI services revenue streams. Apple Targets 2026 Launch For AI Smart Glasses, Camera-Equipped AirPods
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor flows & positioning: commentary anticipates year?end rotation and a potential Q1 shift out of overbought mega?cap tech into cyclical names, which could pressure AAPL temporarily even if fundamentals remain solid. Tech Rotation to Follow Santa Claus Rally, AAPL 2026 “Favorite”
- Neutral Sentiment: Berkshire chatter: pieces predicting Berkshire may stop selling AAPL in 2026 are supportive of long-term holder confidence but are speculative and may have limited immediate flow impact. Prediction: Berkshire Hathaway Will Stop Selling Apple Stock in 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory hit in Europe: Italy’s antitrust authority fined Apple ~€98.6M for alleged App Store abuse tied to a privacy feature — a small direct cost but a reminder of regulatory risk and potential for follow?on actions. Italy’s antitrust fines Apple for alleged abuse of dominant position with App Store
- Negative Sentiment: Input?cost and margin pressure risk: commentators warn rising memory prices (Micron) could squeeze iPhone component costs and margins if not offset by pricing or mix. Jim Cramer Says “Apple Might Be Hurt By Higher Memory Prices From Micron”
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Transactions at Apple
In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $46,005,982.82. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,181,866.93. This trade represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 228,052 shares of company stock valued at $58,604,588 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $270.92 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $288.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $4.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 26.92%.The firm had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.92%.
About Apple
Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.
Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.
