Bulwark Capital Corp Reduces Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Bulwark Capital Corp reduced its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,228 shares during the period. Bulwark Capital Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 321,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 37,403 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,494,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6%

SCHD opened at $27.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average is $27.16. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.