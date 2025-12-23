SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Shares Sold by Fourpath Capital Management LLC

Fourpath Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 190,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,485 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up 2.5% of Fourpath Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fourpath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $17,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 205.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.30 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.26 and a 12 month high of $91.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.60.
About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF
The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.
