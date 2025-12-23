SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Shares Sold by Fourpath Capital Management LLC

Fourpath Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 190,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,485 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up 2.5% of Fourpath Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fourpath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $17,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 205.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.30 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.26 and a 12 month high of $91.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.60.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.