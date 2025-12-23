Osaic Holdings Inc. Purchases 25,158 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF $PRN

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) by 262.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,158 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF were worth $5,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRN. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRN opened at $181.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $397.55 million, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.37 and its 200-day moving average is $166.78. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $118.25 and a 52 week high of $187.53.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

