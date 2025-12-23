Amerant Bancorp (NYSE:AMTB) and UBS (OTCMKTS:OUBSF) Head to Head Analysis

Amerant Bancorp (NYSE:AMTB – Get Free Report) and UBS (OTCMKTS:OUBSF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Amerant Bancorp and UBS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerant Bancorp 9.74% 7.82% 0.70% UBS N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amerant Bancorp and UBS”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerant Bancorp $605.50 million 1.39 -$15.75 million $1.58 12.87 UBS N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

UBS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amerant Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.1% of Amerant Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Amerant Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Amerant Bancorp and UBS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerant Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 UBS 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given UBS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UBS is more favorable than Amerant Bancorp.

Summary

Amerant Bancorp beats UBS on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amerant Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Amerant Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements. In addition, the company offers trust and estate planning products and services to high-net-worth customers, brokerage and investment advisory services in global capital markets, and wealth management and fiduciary services. Further, it provides debit and credit cards, night depositories, direct deposits, cashier’s checks, safe deposit boxes, letters of credit, and treasury management services, including wire transfer, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services; derivative instruments; and online and mobile banking, account balances, statements and other documents, online transfers and bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements services, as well as automated teller machines, and banking by mobile devices, telephone, and mail. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 24 banking centers comprising 17 in Florida and 7 in Texas. It also operates loan production offices in Tampa, Florida. The company was formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation and changed its name to Amerant Bancorp Inc. in June 2019. Amerant Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.