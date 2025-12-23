Mereo BioPharma Group plc – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MREO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded Mereo BioPharma Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MREO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,125,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 61.7% in the second quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 45.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387 shares during the period. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 38,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mereo BioPharma Group stock opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. Mereo BioPharma Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $364.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.01.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Mereo BioPharma Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for rare diseases, oncology and severe respiratory conditions. The company pursues an asset?centric model, in which it in-licenses or acquires clinical-stage small molecules and monoclonal antibodies with established safety profiles. By concentrating resources on a select number of programs, Mereo aims to accelerate proof-of-concept studies and maximize the potential value of each therapeutic candidate.

Mereo’s pipeline includes investigational therapies for skeletal disorders, such as setrusumab (BPS-804) for osteogenesis imperfecta, and treatments for acute and chronic respiratory diseases.

