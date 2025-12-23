Mereo BioPharma Group plc – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MREO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.20.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded Mereo BioPharma Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mereo BioPharma Group
Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Performance
Mereo BioPharma Group stock opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. Mereo BioPharma Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $364.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.01.
Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Mereo BioPharma Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile
Mereo BioPharma Group plc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for rare diseases, oncology and severe respiratory conditions. The company pursues an asset?centric model, in which it in-licenses or acquires clinical-stage small molecules and monoclonal antibodies with established safety profiles. By concentrating resources on a select number of programs, Mereo aims to accelerate proof-of-concept studies and maximize the potential value of each therapeutic candidate.
Mereo’s pipeline includes investigational therapies for skeletal disorders, such as setrusumab (BPS-804) for osteogenesis imperfecta, and treatments for acute and chronic respiratory diseases.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mereo BioPharma Group
- Do not delete, read immediately
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- Can Any Expenses Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax?
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- The Last Gold Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.