Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Upstart from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Upstart from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Upstart from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, December 15th.

Upstart Stock Up 2.5%

UPST opened at $48.77 on Tuesday. Upstart has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $96.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.84. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.69 and a beta of 2.27.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Upstart had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $258.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Upstart will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Paul Gu acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.23 per share, with a total value of $3,923,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,400. This represents a -500.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 821 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $30,065.02. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,599.20. The trade was a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,707 shares of company stock worth $633,080. 16.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Upstart by 749.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 9,454.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud-based lending marketplace that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to assess borrower creditworthiness. The company partners with banks and credit unions, providing its proprietary AI models and underwriting platform to facilitate consumer credit products. By focusing on non?traditional data points—such as education, employment history and other real?time indicators—Upstart seeks to improve approval rates and lower loss rates compared with conventional credit scoring methods.

Upstart’s core offering centers on unsecured personal loans, which borrowers can use for purposes such as debt consolidation, home improvements or major purchases.

