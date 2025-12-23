iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF $IMTM Shares Bought by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 55.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,259 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $6,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,821,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,977,000 after purchasing an additional 876,618 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,286,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,751,000 after purchasing an additional 660,650 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,469,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,124,000 after purchasing an additional 270,053 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,429,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,389,000.

IMTM stock opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.75. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $49.63.

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

