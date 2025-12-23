Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.5143.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Capital One Financial reduced their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Singular Research upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ DNUT opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.57. Krispy Kreme has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The stock has a market cap of $748.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 33.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at $11,704,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 419.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,795,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,061 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 522.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,093,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,932 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 78.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,007,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Inc (NASDAQ: DNUT) is a global retailer and wholesaler renowned for its signature Original Glazed doughnut and a variety of other sweet treats. The company operates through a combination of company-owned stores, franchise outlets and strategic partnerships with supermarkets, convenience stores and other foodservice channels. In addition to its doughnut portfolio, Krispy Kreme offers freshly brewed coffee, assorted beverages and proprietary seasonal items designed to drive traffic and foster brand loyalty.

Founded in 1937 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, by Vernon Rudolph, Krispy Kreme has grown from a single local shop to a multinational brand.

