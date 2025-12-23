Osaic Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 52.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,242 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Walnut Level Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walnut Level Capital LLC now owns 62,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 8,828.7% in the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 125,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 526,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,863,000 after purchasing an additional 78,022 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $884,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Price Performance

NYSE:PPG opened at $103.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.66. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.24 and a 52 week high of $124.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 6.35%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-7.700 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $131.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.54.

View Our Latest Report on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG’s product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.