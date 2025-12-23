Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Trading Up 33.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Free Report) shot up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 632,787 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 400% from the average session volume of 126,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Rokmaster Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$6.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54.

About Rokmaster Resources

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

