Tapestry, Inc. $TPR Shares Sold by Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,115 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 12,851 shares during the quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 224.8% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 380 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Tapestry from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tapestry from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tapestry from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Tapestry Trading Up 2.8%

NYSE:TPR opened at $128.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.65. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $58.39 and a one year high of $129.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.32.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.13. Tapestry had a return on equity of 116.42% and a net margin of 3.77%.The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

Tapestry declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 31,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total transaction of $3,342,012.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 667,233 shares in the company, valued at $70,266,307.23. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David E. Howard sold 25,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $2,565,472.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,785. This represents a 31.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 115,485 shares of company stock valued at $12,034,058 over the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tapestry

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry’s operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.