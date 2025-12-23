Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 70,019 Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. $SKYT

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Free Report) by 405.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,019 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in SkyWater Technology were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter worth about $253,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 56.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 15.7% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,693,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 229,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 145.4% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 36,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at SkyWater Technology

In other SkyWater Technology news, CFO Steve Manko sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 277,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,821,922.80. The trade was a 15.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $1,454,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,487,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,246,708.76. This trade represents a 2.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 565,478 shares of company stock valued at $8,987,435. 37.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SKYT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWater Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology Trading Up 8.9%

SKYT opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $24.23. The firm has a market cap of $875.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.63.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.41. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 36.36%.The business had revenue of $150.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.50 million. SkyWater Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.080-0.040 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

SkyWater Technology Profile

(Free Report)

SkyWater Technology Solutions, Inc is a U.S.-based specialty semiconductor foundry headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. The company focuses on the development and manufacture of high-reliability integrated circuits using advanced processes on 200-millimeter wafers.

SkyWater’s service offerings span analog/mixed-signal, radio frequency (RF), micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and advanced packaging technologies. Its turnkey model includes multi-project wafer (MPW) runs, volume production, design enablement support and assembly and test services, enabling customers to take concepts from prototype to market.

Serving aerospace, defense, automotive, industrial, medical and communications sectors, SkyWater supports applications that demand rigorous performance, quality and traceability.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.