Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 44,377 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,377 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,269,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,052,717,000 after buying an additional 300,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,680,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,017,006,000 after acquiring an additional 210,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,058,303,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,795,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,070,000 after purchasing an additional 100,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 10.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,513,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,514,000 after purchasing an additional 419,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $130.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.92 and its 200-day moving average is $141.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 52 week low of $121.03 and a 52 week high of $162.77. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $858.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.26 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 144.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.41, for a total value of $1,060,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,261.60. The trade was a 27.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $169.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $154.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

