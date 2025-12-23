Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 63,400 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. $GNW

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 377,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,400 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the second quarter valued at $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Haven Private LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNW opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average is $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 3.01%.

GNW has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Genworth Financial from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Genworth Financial (NYSE: GNW) is a leading financial security company offering a broad range of insurance products. Based in Richmond, Virginia, Genworth provides individuals and families with solutions designed to protect against long-term care expenses, secure life insurance needs and support homeownership through private mortgage insurance. With operations spanning the United States, Canada and Australia, the company serves both retail and institutional clients through a diversified portfolio of risk management services.

The company’s Private Mortgage Insurance (PMI) segment offers coverage to lenders and consumers in the US, Canada and Australia, enabling homebuyers to purchase properties with lower down payments.

