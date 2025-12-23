Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Makes New $4.62 Million Investment in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,078 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,000. Adobe accounts for 2.0% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 7.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the second quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the second quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the software company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the software company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. UBS Group set a $487.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $417.93.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of ADBE opened at $357.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $337.10 and its 200 day moving average is $354.63. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.58 and a fifty-two week high of $465.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.81 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

